Broncos starting guard to miss around 4 weeks

Right guard felt his hamstring on field goal to cap first drive. Stayed in for two more series. Veteran Graham Glasgow replaced him.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An MRI exam Tuesday revealed Broncos' starting right guard Quinn Meinerz suffered a grade 2 hamstring strain early in the team's season-opening loss Monday night at Seattle, a source told 9NEWS.

>Video above: Denver Broncos implode in road loss to Seattle Seahawks | Locked on Broncos Podcast

Meinerz is expected to be sidelined about four weeks. Graham Glasgow, a six-year NFL starter for Detroit and the Broncos, replaced Meinerz late in the first half and finished the game.

Meinerz said he felt a tweak in his hamstring while blocking on Brandon McManus' 30-yard field goal to cap the Broncos' opening series. Meinerz played two more series with his last play coming on Russell Wilson's 67-yard touchdown toss to Jerry Jeudy that tied the game, 10-10. The Broncos eventually lost, 17-16.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.