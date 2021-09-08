Gordon seeks running start in 2021

The Broncos running back started slow last year, but he had a good training camp and rushed for 35 yards on 7 carries in his lone preseason appearance.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Historically, Melvin Gordon III, by his own admission, doesn’t really start finding his rushing rhythm until just after the halfway point of the season.

“I feel like I always have a strong second half of the year,’’ Gordon, the Broncos’ starting running back, said at his press conference Wednesday. “I want to start off fast this year, though. Like how I finish, like how I play halfway during the year."

“I think the first eight weeks of the season are always the toughest to me, because everyone’s amped," Gordon said. "You’ve got the first game of the year. It’s exciting. The fans are back. It’s not easy at all the first eight weeks of the season. Sometimes guys tone it down halfway through the season. But definitely the first eight to ten, guys are definitely giving it they’re all. So it’s going to be tough. Every game will be.”

>Video above: Melvin Gordon speaks after Broncos Aug. 28 preseason finale.

In his six-year career, the Broncos’ running back has rushed for 4.4 yards per carry and 75 yards per game in games 9 through 12, easily his best quarter. He has averaged 3.9 yards per carry and 59 yards per game in the first quarter or the season (games 1-4). He improves to 4.1 yards per rush and 63 yards a game in games 5-8.

In final quarter, where it’s difficult for a battered running back to make it through, Gordon averages 3.9 yards per rush and 55 yards in games 13-16.

Last year, his first with the Broncos after playing his first five seasons for the Chargers, Gordon’s slow start and strong finish was even more pronounced. He rushed for 58 yards per game in three September games, but averaged 85 yards in his final five games on a whopping 5.3 yards per carry. That was the COVID year when there were no OTAs or minicamps, training camp was delayed and shortened and finding a gym to work out on your own required pulled strings.

This year, Gordon skipped the voluntary OTAs in late-spring to work out on his own, but has been around since the mid-June camp. The naked eye sees he is running much stronger and that was before he rushed for 35 yards on 7 carries in the Broncos' final preseason game 10 days ago against the Los Angeles Rams. It appears Gordon is more ready for the start of this season than he has been in recent years.

“Definitely. Especially more than last year,’’ Gordon said. “Us having a true training camp really made the difference. We’ve been out here bangin’, man, and going at each other for a while. I started a preseason game. So I think we’re prepared, we’re ready. I’m definitely more mentally focused and locked in. I want to start the season better as a unit. Not just for myself but as a team. You don’t want to go 1-3 or 0-4 because you’re in a little bit of a hole that you have to dig yourself out of that you don’t want to be in that early in the season.’’

The Broncos open their regular season at the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

