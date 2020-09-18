Klis' Mike Drop podcast: A game that got away against Tennessee, 1-on-1 with tackling-machine Alexander Johnson and the tough task ahead in Pittsburgh

The Broncos podcast with 9NEWS insider Mike Klis rolls out its first episode of the 2020 regular season.

DENVER — In the first 2020 regular season episode of Klis' Mike Drop, our Broncos insider Mike Klis takes a look at what went wrong against the Tennessee Titans in the disappointing 16-14 Week 1 loss.

Mike then goes 1-on-1 with Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson who had an impressive 12 tackles in Week 1 and looks to be one of the stars of the young Denver defense.

Finally, Mike looks ahead to a difficult task against the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday, in a place that fortunately won't have any fans at Heinz Field.

