Klis' Mike Drop podcast: 1-on-1 with Quinn Meinerz, return of Drew Lock as starter, Broncos snubbed by Pro Bowl

In the latest edition of his podcast, 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis catches up with Meinerz and talks about Denver's Pro Bowl snubs, Raiders game and more.

DENVER — Playoffs? It's a longshot.

Denver's postseason hopes took a major hit on Sunday when the Broncos dropped a crucial game to the Cincinnati Bengals at home. And although they aren't technically eliminated, playoff chances are slim.

In the latest edition of his podcast "Klis' Mike Drop," our 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis discusses that game in which starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was injured, bringing back Drew Lock.

Klis sits down for an exclusive interview with offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz, who will be tasked with protecting Lock in his first start since last season when the Broncos play the rival Raiders in Las Vegas this weekend.

He also digs in to the Pro Bowl snubs for Denver -- which did not receive a selection for the first time since 1980.

Find episodes of Klis' Mike Drop on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

>> Press play below to listen!

Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats, a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.