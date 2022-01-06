Klis' Mike Drop podcast: 1-on-1 with Jonas Griffith, the future of Vic Fangio and season finale vs. Chiefs

In the latest edition of his podcast, 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis catches up with Griffith and talks about Denver's last game of the season on Saturday.

DENVER — The end is near.

The Broncos season will conclude on Saturday in Denver's regular-season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. It will put the finishing touch on another losing season for the Broncos, who will miss the playoffs for the sixth year in a row.

In his latest podcast, 9NEWS insider Mike Klis addresses what comes next, including the future of head coach Vic Fangio. Klis also sits down 1-on-1 with inside linebacker Jonas Griffith for an exclusive interview.

Find episodes of Klis' Mike Drop on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

>> Press play below to listen!

Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats, a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.