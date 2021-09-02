Klis' Mike Drop podcast: 1-on-1 with Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, plus hear from Canton-bound John Lynch

Mike Klis sits down with Peyton Manning for an exclusive to discuss the Hall of Fame news, his time in Denver, post-retirement life and all those commercials.

DENVER — Super Bowl LV was kind of a dud.

Unless, of course, you were a Denver Broncos fan cheering against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the latest episode of his podcast Klis' Mike Drop, our 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis starts off by recapping the big game. It was one that turned into a nightmare for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and a 7th Super Bowl title for Tom Brady. Mike said last week the Chiefs "JV offensive line" would have trouble with the Bucs pass-rush and boy did they ever.

Next, a real treat, as Mike landed a 1-on-1 interview with former Broncos QB and now Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. Mike and Manning go back a long time, particularly during the four years Mike covered him in Denver. They discuss everything from how he received the news he'd be heading to Canton, his bitter defeat in Super Bowl XLVIII to the Seahawks and capturing Super Bowl 50 to end his career.

The two also discuss Manning's post-retirement life, future plans and why he still does so many commercials. Manning also let's Mike have it after he thought his band with Brad Paisley was real.

Right after that, hear from former Broncos safety John Lynch, who finally made it to the Hall of Fame in 2021. Lynch chatted with the media and is grateful to be enshrined as well as enter the Hall with a legend like Manning.

Finally, Mike has some brief thoughts on the Broncos' offseason, although the next few weeks might be relatively quiet until free agency kicks off in the middle of March.

