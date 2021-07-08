Klis' Mike Drop podcast, Denver Broncos Hall of Fame edition: Chatting with Peyton Manning, Steve Atwater and John Lynch

In the latest edition of his podcast, 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis recaps a special weekend in Canton for Manning, Atwater and Lynch.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — What a weekend.

The Denver Broncos had three former players inducted into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Peyton Manning, Steve Atwater and John Lynch all received their gold jackets and were enshrined forever in football's most sacred place.

9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis tagged along for the ride and was able to chat with all three men. In this week's "Klis' Mike Drop" podcast, Mike recaps the festivities, has interviews with all three and re-lives their fantastic speeches.

Mike also provides an update on how the current Broncos will handle the QB situation this week in their first preseason game against the Vikings and moving forward before naming a starter between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater.

Find episodes of Klis' Mike Drop on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

>> Press play below to listen!

Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats, a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.

