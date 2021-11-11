Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Denver's best win in years with triumph in Dallas, 1-on-1 with rookie Baron Browning and a big game vs. Philly up next

In the latest edition of his podcast, 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis recaps Denver's massive win against the Cowboys and chats with an important Broncos rookie.

DENVER — What an unbelievable win.

The Denver Broncos went to Dallas and shocked the Cowboys on Sunday, winning 30-16 in a game that was never even that close. Denver led 30-0 midway through the fourth quarter before a couple of late garbage time TDs from Dallas.

In the latest edition of his podcast "Klis' Mike Drop," our 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis discusses the stunning win and what it means for Denver's season moving forward. Mike also recaps recent COVID-19 issues that have affected the team and injuries as well.

Klis then goes 1-on-1 with Broncos rookie Baron Browning, a key piece for Denver at linebacker after the group has been hit hard by injuries. Browning has battled his own issues throughout the season but is contributing in big ways right now, provided he can stay healthy.

Finally, Mike sends his condolences to Denver GM George Paton, whose father passed away over the weekend. Mike then takes a look at the team's massive game against the Eagles, one that will determine if the Broncos are serious playoff contenders should they get the win and enter their bye week at 6-4.

Find episodes of Klis' Mike Drop on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

>> Press play below to listen!

Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats, a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can't-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.