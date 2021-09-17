Klis' Mike Drop podcast: The Broncos impressive start to 2021, injury concerns, 1-on-1 with TE Eric Saubert and a trip to Jacksonville in Week 2

In the latest edition of his podcast, 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis sits down with Denver tight end Eric Saubert and previews the game against the Jaguars.

DENVER — One week, one win.

The Denver Broncos started the 2021 season with an impressive 27-13 win over the New York Giants in a game that wasn't as close as the final score.

In the latest edition of his podcast "Klis' Mike Drop," our 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis recaps the Week 1 victory, including the excellent debut of QB Teddy Bridgewater.

But not everything was perfect, as the Broncos suffered several key injuries. Cornerback Ronald Darby and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy landed on IR and offensive lineman Graham Glasgow ended up in the hospital with an irregular heartbeat. Darby and Jeudy will miss at least three weeks, while Glasgow is doubtful for Sunday.

Mike then sits down with Broncos tight end Eric Saubert, who is No. 3 on the depth chart at the position, but still plays a key role on the team.

Finally, Mike takes a look at Denver's Week 2 matchup in Jacksonville. It's a game the Broncos should win, but Mike says beware, this one could be closer than many fans anticipate.

>> Press play below to listen!

