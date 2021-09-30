Klis' Mike Drop podcast: The Broncos decisive 3-0 start, 1-on-1 with center Lloyd Cushenberry III and a real challenge on Sunday against Baltimore

DENVER — Three weeks down, no problems so far.
The Denver Broncos are off to a 3-0 start, and all three victories have come in decisive fashion, including a Week 3 rout of the New York Jets, 26-0.
In the latest edition of his podcast "Klis' Mike Drop," our 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis recaps the victory, including the first shutout for the Broncos defense since a 16-0 win over the Tennessee Titans in the 2019 season.
Mike then sits down with Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry III, who played every snap in his rookie season and has continued the snap streak so far to start 2021.
Finally, Mike takes a look at Denver's Week 4 matchup against the Ravens. It shapes up to be the Broncos' first real test of the season, and Empower Field at Mile High should be rocking on Sunday, with perfect fall weather also in the forecast.
Find episodes of Klis' Mike Drop on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!
>> Press play below to listen!
Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats, a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.
RELATED: AFC Defensive Player of Month Von Miller on meeting Sunday against the Ravens: 'This is a playoff game early in the season'
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can't-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.