Klis' Mike Drop podcast: The Broncos decisive 3-0 start, 1-on-1 with center Lloyd Cushenberry III and a real challenge on Sunday against Baltimore

In the latest edition of his podcast, 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis sits down with Denver center Lloyd Cushenberry III and previews the game against the Ravens.

DENVER — Three weeks down, no problems so far.

The Denver Broncos are off to a 3-0 start, and all three victories have come in decisive fashion, including a Week 3 rout of the New York Jets, 26-0.

In the latest edition of his podcast "Klis' Mike Drop," our 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis recaps the victory, including the first shutout for the Broncos defense since a 16-0 win over the Tennessee Titans in the 2019 season.

Mike then sits down with Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry III, who played every snap in his rookie season and has continued the snap streak so far to start 2021.

Finally, Mike takes a look at Denver's Week 4 matchup against the Ravens. It shapes up to be the Broncos' first real test of the season, and Empower Field at Mile High should be rocking on Sunday, with perfect fall weather also in the forecast.

