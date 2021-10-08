Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Broncos get good and bad news on injuries, 1-on-1 with Justin Strnad and a trip to Pittsburgh vs. Big Ben and the Steelers

In the latest edition of his podcast, 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis sits down with Denver linebacker Justin Strnad and previews the game against the Steelers.

DENVER — What a difference one game can make.

A week ago this time the Denver Broncos were flying high, sitting at 3-0 and one of just five undefeated teams in the NFL. After a tough 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Denver is now 3-1 and desperate to get back on track in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

In the latest edition of his podcast "Klis' Mike Drop," our 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis briefly looks back at the defeat to Baltimore, but also has some late news on Denver's injury front. It includes a disappointing update on Courtland Sutton, but a much better outlook for Teddy Bridgewater, Dalton Risner and Graham Glasgow.

Mike then sits down with Broncos inside linebacker Justin Strnad, who has been thrust into a huge role after the injury to Josey Jewell. Strnad missed all of 2020 after suffering a wrist injury and will now take Jewell's spot for the rest of 2021.

Finally, Mike takes a look at the Broncos Week 5 matchup against the Steelers and QB Ben Roethlisberger, who might be on his last legs in the NFL. The Denver defense has a big opportunity against a struggling Pittsburgh offense to get the Broncos to 4-1.

Find episodes of Klis' Mike Drop on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

