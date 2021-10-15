Klis' Mike Drop podcast: 1-on-1 with legendary Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan before his Ring of Fame induction and a huge game against the Raiders

In the latest edition of his podcast, 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis sits down with former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan as he's set to go into the Ring of Fame.

DENVER — It's about time.

Former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, who won two Super Bowls with Denver, will be inducted into the team's Ring of Fame this weekend when the Broncos host the Las Vegas Raiders. The ceremony will take place at halftime.

In the latest edition of his podcast "Klis' Mike Drop," our 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis sits down with the best head coach in team history for an interview about what the induction means to Shanahan, his time with the Broncos, the storied history of the franchise and plenty more.

Mike also takes a look at Denver's huge game against the Raiders on Sunday, who will be without former head coach Jon Gruden after he resigned earlier this week following the release of dozens of offensive e-mails.

Sitting with a 3-2 record, the Broncos really need a win, especially with a short week and a trip to Cleveland for a Thursday night game up next.

>> Press play below to listen!

