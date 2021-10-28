Klis' Mike Drop podcast: 1-on-1 with Broncos RB Javonte Williams and a healthier Denver team faces a must-win against Washington

In the latest edition of his podcast, 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis sits down with the rookie running back Williams and discusses the massive game on Sunday.

DENVER — It's go time.

The Denver Broncos are facing a must-win at home on Sunday against Washington after losing four straight games to fall to 3-4 on the season. That promising 3-0 start feels like a memory of the distant past.

In the latest edition of his podcast "Klis' Mike Drop," our 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis discusses what went wrong in Cleveland last week on Thursday night football, specifically the Browns' opening drive that helped lead to yet another Denver loss.

Mike then goes 1-on-1 with rookie running back Javonte Williams, one of the lone bright spots on the Denver roster so far this season. Williams has been a powerful runner and made some electrifying plays through seven games.

Finally, Mike takes a look at the game this weekend against Washington. While Peyton Manning entering the team's Ring of Fame is the highlight, there could also be jobs on the line for several Denver coaches, including the head coach Vic Fangio. The return of a healthy Jerry Jeudy and Albert Okwuegbunam should help, but the pressure is on to put points on the board and secure a win.

Find episodes of Klis' Mike Drop on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

>> Press play below to listen!

Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats, a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can't-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.