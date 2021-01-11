Klis' Mike Drop podcast: End of an era as Broncos trade Von, 1-on-1 with lone player remaining from SB 50 Brandon McManus and a trip to Dallas looming

In the latest edition of his podcast, 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis dives into the trade Denver made, sending Von Miller to Los Angeles for two draft picks.

DENVER — Can you believe it's really over?

The Denver Broncos traded arguably the best defensive player in franchise history earlier this week, shipping Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for second- and third-round selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In the latest edition of his podcast "Klis' Mike Drop," our 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis discusses the trade, one of the biggest and most notable in team history. Did the Broncos get fair value for Miller? Why weren't other veterans traded as well? How does the money and salary cap situation all work out? Mike answers those questions and more.

Klis then goes 1-on-1 with Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, the lone remaining player on Denver's roster from Super Bowl 50 now that Miller is gone. McManus and Miller were also good buddies, so McManus offers insight on their friendship.

Finally, Mike gets back to the game, as the Broncos will travel to Dallas to play the red hot Cowboys on Sunday. QB Dak Prescott will be under center for Dallas after missing last week's win in Minnesota, so pulling off an upset will be tough. Playing against one of the best offenses in the league, Denver's underachieving defense will certainly have its hands full.

