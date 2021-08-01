Klis' Mike Drop mega podcast: Five GM candidates emerge for Broncos, 1-on-1 interviews with John Elway, Joe Ellis and Vic Fangio

The Broncos podcast with 9NEWS insider Mike Klis debuts its 2020 season-in-review edition, including 1-on-1 interviews with all of Denver's top bosses.

DENVER — The 2020 Denver Broncos season is officially in the rearview mirror, and the weekly 9NEWS podcast Klis' Mike Drop has its longest episode ever to wrap everything up.

In this episode, Mike starts by looking at the five general manager candidates that have emerged to replace John Elway, after it was announced earlier this week he'd be keeping his title of President of Football Operations but "moving upstairs" and giving up roster control of the team.

Mike then has consecutive 1-on-1 interviews with Denver's three top bosses, starting with Elway. Next it's a conversation with President and CEO Joe Ellis, followed by a chat with head coach Vic Fangio.

Finally, to wrap things up, Mike goes more in depth on the five options to be the next GM and looks ahead to what that will mean for the Broncos in 2021, including the fate of starting QB Drew Lock.

Find episodes on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

