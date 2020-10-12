Klis' Mike Drop podcast: A missed opportunity in K.C., Bouye suspended, 1-on-1 with Sam Martin and a date with the Panthers and Christian McCaffrey

The Broncos podcast with 9NEWS insider Mike Klis debuts its 14th episode of the 2020 season.

DENVER — The 2020 Denver Broncos season is on to another week, and so is the weekly 9NEWS podcast Klis' Mike Drop.

In his latest episode, Mike starts by discussing the Broncos missed opportunity in Kansas City, a game they could have won if just a couple of plays had gone a little differently. Mike also briefly addresses the six-game suspension cornerback A.J. Bouye is facing.

Next, Mike welcomes on Denver punter Sam Martin for a 1-on-1 chat. Martin signed as a free agent from the Detroit Lions and also holds the ball for kicker Brandon McManus on his field goals and extra points.

Finally Mike looks ahead to Denver's game in Charlotte this Sunday morning against the Carolina Panthers. Former Valor High School football star Christian McCaffrey will be playing against his dad's old team for the first time and grew up a huge Broncos fan.

Find episodes on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

>> Press play below to listen!

Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats, a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.