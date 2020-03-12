Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Revisiting the farce of a game against the Saints, Garett Bolles 1-on-1 on his new deal and a trip to Kansas City on deck

The Broncos podcast with 9NEWS insider Mike Klis rolls out its 13th episode of the 2020 season.

DENVER — The 2020 Denver Broncos season is on to another week, and so is the weekly 9NEWS podcast Klis' Mike Drop.

In his latest episode, Mike starts by discussing the ridiculous farce of a game against the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos had no quarterback eligible to play and had no shot. The NFL did them absolutely no favors.

Next, Mike welcomes in left tackle Garett Bolles, who just signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension. It's been quite the turnaround for Bolles after being booed multiple times in recent years after committing holding penalties and he said he's thrilled to be staying in Denver.

Finally, a look ahead to the game on Sunday night against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos have lost 10 games in a row to KC, and will need a minor miracle in primetime on NBC to stop that streak.

