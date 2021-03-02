Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Super Bowl LV preview, 1-on-1 with Bucs center Ryan Jensen and the Broncos QB situation after missing out on Stafford

Mike Klis sits down with Bucs center Ryan Jensen, who played high school football at Fort Morgan and college football at CSU-Pueblo, in his latest podcast.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos aren't playing in Super Bowl LV, but you already knew that.

In this week's edition of Klis' Mike Drop, our 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis previews the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mike sees a serious advantage for the Bucs defensive line against a depleted Chiefs offensive line.

Next, Mike welcomes Tampa Bay center Ryan Jensen to the podcast. Jensen is a Colorado native who played high school football at Fort Morgan and college football at CSU-Pueblo. Now, he's snapping the ball to Tom Brady in the biggest game of his life on Sunday.

Finally, Mike dives into the Broncos' QB situation after the team missed out on trading for Matthew Stafford. The former Lions quarterback was moved for Jared Goff and draft picks to the Los Angeles Rams. Mike thinks Denver will now pursue Texans QB Deshaun Watson, but doesn't give them great odds of landing the superstar.

Find episodes of Klis' Mike Drop on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

>> Press play below to listen!

Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats, a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.