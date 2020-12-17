Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Lock's breakout in Carolina, 1-on-1 with AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Diontae Spencer, Allen and the Bills up next

The Broncos podcast with 9NEWS insider Mike Klis rolls out its 15th episode of the 2020 season.

DENVER — The 2020 Denver Broncos season is on to another week, and so is the weekly 9NEWS podcast Klis' Mike Drop.

In his latest episode, Mike starts by discussing Drew Lock's breakout game against the Carolina Panthers last weekend that has many thinking he might be the team's best option at quarterback in 2021. The key is going to be if Lock can find a way to do it again three more times this season.

Next, Mike welcomes in AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Diontae Spencer, who had a punt return for a touchdown in Carolina. Spencer has shown bursts of explosiveness, but finally found a way to take one to the house.

Finally, the Broncos play on Saturday, not Sunday this week, as Josh Allen and the red hot Buffalo Bills visit Denver. Allen, a Wyoming product, is looking to wrap up the AFC East as Denver tries to spoil their plans.

