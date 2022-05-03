Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Talking NFL draft with GM George Paton, coach Nathaniel Hackett and top pick Nik Bonitto

In the latest edition of his podcast, Mike Klis catches up with general manager George Paton, head coach Nathaniel Hackett and NFL draft pick Nik Bonitto.

DENVER — The NFL draft is over, which means we're one step closer to the football season!

Sure, the Broncos didn't have any early-draft selections, but that's part of what it took to get star quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. Still, the Broncos drafted nine players, including Nik Bonitto, an edge rusher out of Oklahoma with the No. 64 overall selection.

9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis sat down to talk exclusively with Bonitto, as well as general manager George Paton and head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

It's one of our lengthier podcasts loaded with great content. Give it a listen!

Find episodes of Klis' Mike Drop on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

>> Press play below to listen!

Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats, a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.

