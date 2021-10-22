Klis' Mike Drop podcast: 1-on-1 with Vic Fangio, Von Miller and Melvin Gordon after another Broncos loss

Denver has dropped four games in a row since starting the season with a 3-0 record.

DENVER — The season has taken a turn in the wrong direction.

After starting out 3-0, the Denver Broncos have dropped four games in a row, including Thursday night's loss at Cleveland.

In his latest podcast, 9NEWS insider Mike Klis takes a look back at what went wrong for the Broncos, who lost to Browns backup QB Case Keenum, who used to play here in Denver.

Mike goes 1-on-1 with head coach Vic Fangio, linebacker Von Miller and running back Melvin Gordon in the postgame locker room, then takes a look ahead to next week's game against the Washington Football Team.

