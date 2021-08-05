Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Broncos training camp update, 1-on-1's with Vic Fangio and George Paton, Hall of Fame inductions this weekend

9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis goes 1-on-1 with both head coach Vic Fangio and general manager George Paton as training camp continues.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 2021 Denver Broncos quarterback competition rolls on!

Now more than seven days into training camp, 9NEWS insider Mike Klis has Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater even in terms of performance thus far.

As part of his weekly podcast, Mike sits down for an exclusive interview with members of the organization. This week, Mike goes 1-on-1 with both Vic Fangio and general manager George Paton as training camp rolls on and preseason games loom!

