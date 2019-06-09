In the debut episode of Klis' Mike Drop, our Broncos insider discusses the new stadium naming rights, sits down with rookie offensive lineman Dalton Risner and offers his thoughts on Denver's Week 1 battle in Oakland.

Klis' Mike Drop will have a new episode each Friday as Mike looks back on the week that was, offers insight only he can provide, exclusive player interviews and a preview of the game ahead.

>> Press play below to listen!

RELATED: Broncos Stadium now named Empower Field at Mile High

RELATED: Pushed by new 'young' coach, Dalton Risner ready for NFL debut in Black Hole

Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats, a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.

RELATED: Hey sports fans, we have a new Avs podcast!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports