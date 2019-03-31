Scratch Greedy and the cornerbacks.

The Broncos doubled down at that position in free agency by adding Kareem Jackson and Bryce Callahan to a cornerback group that was already led by Chris Harris Jr.

So if the Broncos are to stay at No. 10 – and my suggestion is to trade back with quarterback-needy Washington at No. 15 to pick up an extra second-round-equivalent pick – then they figure to take the best player at position of need, which no longer includes cornerback.

Cross off Greedy Williams, Deandre Baker and Byron Murphy, the top three cornerback prospects in this draft. The Broncos’ positions of need? Three-down inside linebacker, interior offensive line, receiver, backup edge rusher, rookie quarterback, and interior defensive line.

If that seems like much, it’s not unexpected from a Broncos team that averaged 5.5 wins and 10.5 losses the past two seasons. That’s six needs and only one pick in each of the first four rounds, eight picks total in the seven-round NFL Draft that will be held April 25-27.

Or less than four weeks from now.

I know the Broncos enough to have a decent idea where they need help, but I don’t pretend to be a scout. So for our second Broncos mock draft of 2019, I have once again called in my Mystery Mockster. Over the years, the Broncos could have also used the Mystery Mockster’s help. He knows his stuff.

Here are the updated selections from Mike and the Mystery Mockster:

Round (pick) … Name, position, school

1. (10) ………. T.J. Hockenson, tight end, Iowa

Wait a minute. Tight end was not listed as a position of need after the Broncos re-signed Jeff Heuerman. But let’s assume inside linebacker Devin White is either gone by No. 10, or the Broncos don’t take him because head coach Vic Fangio essentially said he and Devin Bush are no Roquan Smith while chatting at the NFL coaches’ breakfast last week.

Let’s also assume general manager John Elway passes on taking Drew Lock and waits till next year to take his franchise quarterback early in the first round of the draft.

In these scenarios, the best available player in the No. 10 range figures to be either at the defensive line or tight end positions. Hockenson is considered the best all-around tight end in the draft, ahead of the smaller, receiver types in his fellow Hawkeye Noah Fant and Arkansas’ Irv Smith Jr.

Hockenson can be an in-line tight end because he can block and shift out to the H-back position because he’s athletic and can catch.

The Broncos’ current tight end group of Heuerman, Jake Butt and Troy Fumagali is strong if they’re all healthy. But they all suffered season-ending injuries last year – Fumagali before the year started, Butt after game 3, and Heuerman in game 11.

The Broncos haven’t had a dominant receiving threat from their tight end position since Julius Thomas suffered an ankle injury midway through the 2014 season. And even then Thomas was considered a poor blocker.

The Mystery Mockster would love to take Fant in the second round but he almost certainly would be gone by the Broncos’ No. 41 selection.

The Broncos visited a month ago with Hockenson, Fant, Smith and Jace Sternberger at the NFL Combine so Elway is interested in a tight end.

Backup plan at No. 10: Devin White, inside linebacker, LSU (if he slides), or Ed Oliver, 3-4 defensive end, Houston

The Mystery Mockster says there are six special players in this draft: Edge rushers Nick Bosa and Josh Allen, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, White, Oliver and Hockenson. If No. 1 Arizona and the No. 6 New York Giants take quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins, respectively, the Broncos should be able get one of those special players.

2. (41) Garrett Bradbury, center, North Carolina State or Dalton Risner, right guard-right tackle, Kansas State

The Broncos need to address their interior offensive line in a substantive way. To give an idea of Bradbury’s athleticism for the Broncos’ zone-blocking system, he was recruited as a tight end before moving to defensive line, guard and finally center in his junior season.

He ran a 4.92-second, 40 that was second among centers to the 4.89 of Texas A&M’s Erik McCoy. The 6-foot-3, 306-pound Bradbury did post the fastest 10-yard shuttle time among centers.

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Risner was a four-year starting right tackle at Kansas State but some NFL scouts are projecting him as a guard or even center. He is considered more of a mauler than nimble-footer but the Broncos are intrigued enough with his overall talent to bring him in to team headquarters for a visit Wednesday.

Backup plan at No. 41: Erik McCoy, center, Texas A&M; Jace Sternberger, tight end, Texas A&M (if they don’t take Hockenson at No. 10 and Fant is gone by No. 41); Will Grier, quarterback, West Virginia

The Mystery Mockster won’t be happy I slipped in Grier, but he was one of two formal interviews the Broncos had with quarterbacks at the NFL Combine. (For the other QB, see the Broncos’ first pick in the 5th round).

3. (71) Mack Wilson, inside linebacker, Alabama

Widely projected to go a round higher but you never know. While White and Bush are 4.4, 40 prospects, Wilson is a 4.7. But at 6-1, 240, Wilson is an inch taller than White, and has two inches on Bush.

Wilson had four interceptions as a sophomore backup and added two more picks as a junior starter. Although he’s just a one-year starter, it’s a little more difficult breaking into the lineup at Alabama than other schools.

Backup plan at No. 71: Terrill Hanks, inside linebacker, New Mexico State.

Hanks is projected to go on Day 3 because of his 4.98-second time in the 40, but the Mystery Mockster loves this guy.

4. (125) Jalen Jelks or Justin Hollins, edge rushers, Oregon

Jelks is 6-foot-5, 256 and has scouts gawking at his 83-inch wingspan. He only ran the 40 in 4.92 but he had 15.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks as a junior. His production fell last year as a senior.

His pass-rushing Duck teammate Hollins ran the 40 in an impressive 4.51. Hollins was a late-bloomer of sorts, recording a combined 24.5 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks in his junior and senior seasons. He has a top 30 visit with the Broncos on April 15.

Backup plan at No. 125: Daylan Mack, nose tackle, Texas A&M

A 336-pound, run-stuffer who may be gone by this pick.

5A. (148) Jarrett Stidham, quarterback, Auburn

The first of two, fifth-round picks is the slot that screams for the Broncos to take their favorite developmental quarterback prospect. Stidham entered his junior season as a first-round candidate but he had a slightly disappointing season as his Tigers finished 8-5. Threw for 48 touchdowns against just 13 interceptions.

Decent-sized at 6-2, 218 pounds, Stidham was one of two formal interviews the Broncos held with QBs at the combine.

Backup plan at No. 148: Brett Rypien, quarterback, Boise State or Clayton Thorson, quarterback, Northwestern

Rypien is the nephew of former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien. Broncos’ offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello will work out Thorson on Wednesday in the Chicagoland area.

5B. (156) Josh Oliver, tight end, San Jose State or Connor McGovern, guard, Penn State

Oliver would only be the pick if the Broncos don’t wind up with Hockenson, Fant, Smith or Sternberger in the first two rounds.

Oliver is 6-foot-4 ½, 249 pounds and runs the 40 in 4.6. He’s older at 24 as he served a two-year mission in Russia, but he had an impressive 56 catches for 709 yards as a redshirt junior last year.

McGovern is 6-5, 308 and has the tools to fit in a zone-blocking system. He could train under another Connor McGovern, who started 20 of the Broncos’ past 21 games at either right guard or center.

6. (182) Evan Worthington, safety, University of Colorado or Mike Bell, safety, Fresno State

Although the Broncos are relatively stacked with young safeties, they also tend to make nice special teams players. And this is the round where the Broncos like to strengthen their special teams.

Both Worthington and Bell would be disappointed to go this late in the draft.

Worthington is considered talented, but a character-risk as he sat out 2016 for violating team rules. He was Evan White then, but bounced back with his mother’s maiden name of Worthington in 2017 and played well his final two years for the Buffs.

Bell is a former cornerback so he has good range. His tackling, though, is questionable.

7.(237) Preston Williams, receiver, Colorado State or Hunter Renfrow, receiver, Clemson, or Penny Hart, receiver, Georgia State

Yes, this is about six rounds later than where the Broncos may take a receiver (N’Keal Harry, D.K. Metcalf, Marquis and A.J. Brown, Hakeem Butler). But this isn’t so much a prediction as a collection of players the Mystery Mockster would take if he were running the Broncos.

Williams figures to go much earlier after he had 96 catches for 1,345 yards and 14 touchdowns in his one season with the Rams after getting little playing time his first two seasons at Tennessee.

Williams could slip, though, because of an altercation and follow up harassment charge involving his girlfriend in 2017 while he was sitting out his transfer year in Fort Collins.

Renfrow is the quintessential over-achieving, football savvy slot receiver who had 186 catches in four seasons (46.5 per) for Clemson, finishing each season with games against Alabama.

Hart is only 5-8, 180, but he is another impressive slot receiver who had more than 70 catches and 1,100 yards in his freshman and junior years at Georgia State.