MRI exams reveal Surtain, Jeudy don't have long-term injuries

The Broncos' injury list, though, is 9 regulars long and they've only played two games.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Each week, it seems, the Broncos suffer two significant injuries.

In their 16-9 victory Sunday against the Houston Texans, the Broncos lost starting receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Pat Surtain to first-half injuries.

While both will be iffy for the Broncos’ game on Sunday Night Football (6:25 p.m. kickoff, 9NEWS) against the Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch San Francisco 49ers, Jeudy nor Surtain should be sidelined long-term. Jeudy suffered a rib injury while getting slammed to the turf on a flea-flicker pass attempt. Surtain suffered a shoulder injury.

"With Jerry and Pat, good news from them," Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said in his day-after press conference Monday at UCHealth Training Center. "They’ll be day-to-day. We thought those might be bigger, longer injuries so we’re excited that they’re day to day. Not sure if they’re going to be there for this game but we’re hopeful, crossing our fingers for that."

Since a week prior to their opener at Seattle, the Broncos lost starting safety Justin Simmons (quad), right guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), linebacker Josey Jewell and receiver KJ Hamler (groin, hip, ACL). Right tackle Billy Turner has yet to return from knee surgery, tight end Greg Dulcich has yet to play because of a hamstring injury and receiver Tim Patrick suffered an ACL tear in training camp.

