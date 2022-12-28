Even if Hackett didn't make it as head coach, players liked him

Wilson, Gregory and Simmons are among the Broncos players disappointed the team's losing ways cost their head coach his job.

DENVER — For all the grumbling Bronco fans and media observers directed at the Broncos’ now former head coach Nathaniel Hackett from week 1 of this season, the players liked him.

“Devastated about coach Hackett because I think he’s an amazing man,’’ said quarterback Russell Wilson in an opening statement to the media prior to taking questions Wednesday. “Amazing teacher. Amazing father just watching him with his kids and how he taught the game for us.

“The reality is I wish I could have played better for him, too. I wish I could have played at the standard and the level I’ve always played at.’’

Randy Gregory stated in his NFL appeal hearing Tuesday of a one-game suspension that some of the frustration that led to his actions was centered on how such a lopsided loss to the Rams may well cost Hackett his job. It must have struck a cord with appeals officer Derrick Brooks because Hackett was indeed fired Monday and Gregory’s suspension was dropped Tuesday.

“I’m real biased towards coach Hackett,’’ Gregory said. “We came here at the same time. I think the world of the guy. A very smart guy. Very funny guy. He made the environment here, at least for me, in the locker room within the staff, very comfortable.’’

Hackett did it his way. He believed in positive reinforcement -- a pat on the back rather than a kick in the rear. He was the quintessential player's coach. And he stayed true to his convictions.

At this point it’s difficult to believe Hackett will get another chance at becoming a head coach – an assistant position may be in his future but the top position will be difficult given the Broncos’ 4-11 record -- but if he does, perhaps he could be a little tougher on his players, even if the players don’t like it.

“Coach Hack was one of the better people I’ve been around,’’ said safety Justin Simmons. “I’m just disappointed in us as players not getting that job done. … Always going to have respect for him, always going to love him.”