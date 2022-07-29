In the name of injury prevention, Hackett reduces Day 3 of camp to jog-through pace

Hackett: "It's about those three days. Three days is when all kinds of bad stuff happens.''

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It’s been years since the berm was occupied with so many people.

A gathering of 3,270 Broncos fans showed up Friday to watch their team conduct Day 3 of training camp at the team’s UCHealth Training Center headquarters. Their timing could have been better. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett dialed back the practice Friday to about 20 percent faster than a walkthrough – a jog-through practice, he called it – which created also reduced the spirit of competition, if not necessarily the spirit.

It was necessary as the Broncos’ players were able to jog through plays and execute their assignments at a controlled pace. But it was a dull exercise. It may have also been a smart approach as Hackett’s personal research has told him three consecutive days of hard practice increases the chance of injury.

"I learned this while I was with Green Bay, I thought it was awesome—it’s always about those three days," Hackett said. "Three days is when all kinds of bad stuff happens. I have acknowledged that after all my years then all of a sudden you see those things happen.

"So, you want to be sure you can get them fresh, so you can go back real hard on that fourth day. So that’s what we will do continuing as we move forward. We’ll just make sure that we go nice and hard a couple days and always have a little refresher to get their legs back."

Broncos practice will be full go on Saturday, albeit without pads, when the berm figures to be even more crowded. They are calling it "Back Together Saturday" and the Broncos arranged for fans to order their free tickets through Ticketmaster. The maximum 4,000 tickets were ordered up in minutes, although with other guests and VIPs, the crowd could push 5,000.

