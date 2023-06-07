NFL enlists Tom Brady to send players message on gambling hazards

NFL gambling policy has two simple rules, yet players continue to allegedly violate the rules. Brady says in a video message that it's not worth it.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — By now it should be obvious to all NFL players they cannot gamble on anything related to the league and its games. Furthermore, players cannot gamble on any sports while at their team’s facilities or while traveling with the team.

But since players keep getting caught over and over again, the league has enlisted none other than Tom Brady to help hammer home the importance of adhering to the NFL’s gambling policy.

According to a league source, Brady taped an introduction to the league’s gambling educational video that is to be shown by every team, including the Broncos, at their facilities as part of their regularly scheduled sessions on gambling. The gambling seminars are held both at the team’s rookie minicamps and training camps.

In his video message, Brady – widely considered the greatest quarterback, and therefore the greatest player, in NFL history – talks about his love of football and how the opportunity to play in the NFL was a privilege of a lifetime. He then says betting on NFL games hurts the integrity of the league and the reputation of everyone on your team and it’s just not worth it.

Brady, who just retired from a 23-year playing career that included a record seven Super Bowl championships and nearly all the significant career passing marks, also emphasizes how the players worked too hard to get the NFL to let one bad decision ruin the opportunity – not just for you, the player, but your teammates and tomorrow’s players.

Brady concludes his message by imploring players to do the right thing and follow the league’s guidelines on gambling, which will be explained shortly, to help the NFL continue to be the greatest league in the world.

The black eye of gambling hit the NFL again recently when it was learned Indianapolis Colts cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers was being investigated for alleged violations of the league’s policy, including betting on Colts games. Rodgers went to Twitter to apologize for letting people down and for making “an error in judgment.”

But that may not help Rodgers avoid severe punishment as he allegedly made 100 bets even as other such infractions and consequences were well known. Atlanta star receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for all of last season after betting on NFL games in 2021, and Arizona cornerback Josh Shaw was suspended 21 months for betting on NFL games in 2019.

Earlier this year, the NFL suspended five players, including Lions receiver Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 draft. Three players were suspended for a full season while Williams and Stanley Berryhill III were docked six games.

Pleading ignorance is never a strong defense, and it’s all but worthless when it comes to NFL gambling violations.

Every team goes through gambling seminars. Every team watches a module sent by the league. NFL executives from its security and legal department will also be presenting these sessions in person this year.

All players are provided the league’s gambling policy every single year and all players sign a form stating they received and understand the policy.

Rookies receive the educational seminars during rookie minicamp, and all players get it during training camp.

Besides its nearly 3,000 players, the NFL trains 17,000 people who are employed in some form by the league, from the ball boys to chain holders to anyone associated even on a game-day-only basis, on its gambling policy.

The policy does not allow any coach, executive or staff member employed by the league or an NFL team to gamble on any sport. Jets receiver coach Miles Austin was suspended for the entire 2022 season for gambling on other sports.

There are two simple rules for players to follow: Don’t bet on anything NFL-related, ever. And while the players can bet on other sports, they can’t do it while on the company’s time, ever -- meaning while at team headquarters, at the stadium, on a team plane or at the team hotel. The union and player union reps also educate the players on the gambling policy.

And this year, the one and only Tom Brady will speak to all players in regards to the hazards of violating the league’s gambling policy.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports