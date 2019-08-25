LOS ANGELES — If a No. 2 quarterback competition is all they gave the folks viewing at home, then No. 2 QB it will be.

With Broncos' rookie and future quarterback Drew Lock out a while with a thumb injury, it was veteran Kevin Hogan, undrafted rookie Brett Rypien and an unknown QB who will become available on the waiver wire next week competing for the Broncos' No. 2 quarterback job behind Joe Flacco,

Waiver Wire may be the QB to beat.

Against a group of Los Angeles Rams' backups, Hogan and Rypien each had their moments but their total body of work will not prevent Broncos' general manager John Elway, his top assistant Matt Russell and head coach Vic Fangio from looking long and hard at the quarterbacks hitting the wire after teams cutdown their roster to 53 players next Saturday.

If there's a QB familar with the Rich Scangarello offensive system, the Broncos' No. 2 QB to open the season may not be on their roster.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Rams were leading the Broncos, 10-6 in a yawner. A fourth-and-goal tackle by Broncos linebacker Keishawn Bierria on Rams tight end Johnny Mundt in the third quarter momentarily preserved the Broncos' lead.

Touchdowns have been hard to come by for the Broncos this preseason so it's only fitting they had to settle for two Brandon McManus field goals through three quarters.

The Broncos have scored just four touchdowns with 12 minutes left in their fourth preseason game. With Flacco among the starters not playing and Lock hurt, Hogan led one drive that ended with a 31-yard McManus field goal and Rypien came off the bench for a 2-minute drive to end the first half and started 5 of 5 before settling for a 38-yard McManus field goal.

Hogan was 8 of 12 for 69 yards in his bid to secure the team’s No. 2 quarterback job.

"He had some good plays, some not so good,'' said Fangio at halftime.

Hogan completed two passes to tight end Jake Butt, who was playing for the first time since tearing his ACL during a practice prior to the Broncos’ fourth game last season.

“It’s great for him, great for the team,'' Fangio told 9News/Channel 20 sideline reporter Rod Mackey at halftime. "Guys are happy for him. He’s happy so it’s all good.”

With the Broncos not playing their top 25 players or so, their usual special teamers were starting. That means third stringers were playing special teamers and because their work wouldn’t help the Broncos for the regular season, McManus was asked to give touchbacks a try at sea level.

He came through on the opening kickoff, but on the Rams’ second play, Brandon Allen beat Broncos cornerback De’Vante Bausby for a 51-yard completion to Michael Thomas.

The Rams were quickly in the Broncos’ defensive red zone, but on third-and-1 from the 11, Denver’s D stiffened twice. DeMarcus Walker stopped Darrell Henderson for no gain and on fourth down, linebacker Justin Hollins dropped Henderson for a 2-yard loss.

Bierria's big play gave the Broncos a goal-line stop in the third quarter, but a fourth-and-goal, 4-yard touchdown pass from John Wolford to Jalen Green early in the fourth quarter gave L.A. the lead.

Rypien played well in his first drive, but struggled in the second half, throwing an interception and completing just 2 of 6 passes for 6 yards after the intermission.

The Broncos complete their preseason schedule Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Cuts will start Friday and conclude at 2 p.m. Saturday when the Broncos must set their first, 53-man roster.

