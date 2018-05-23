Other than John Elway’s war room at Broncos headquarters, there will be no NFL Draft in the City of Denver.

Not this decade there won’t. The league officially named Nashville as host of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Denver was one of the finalist cities for the 2019 and 2020 drafts, along with Kansas City, Las Vegas and Cleveland-Canton, Ohio. Although Denver is still technically a finalist to host the 2020 draft, it has all but been dismissed because of conflicts with hotel availability and other scheduling conflicts with the city, per a city source.

It appears that somehow the city of Denver must become flexible with its scheduling. There are already too many hotel rooms reserved in downtown Denver during the final weekend of April in 2020 when the draft will be held.

In their attempt to host the 2019 draft, Denver’s bid proposed holding the player selection announcements at Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Morrison with the fan party at downtown Civic Center Park.

It appears the next best hope for Denver, which has previously hosted major sports leagues' all-star games and college championship tournaments, to host the NFL draft is in 2021.

