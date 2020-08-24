No surprise: Following pandemic shutdown, Broncos beset by soft-tissue injuries

Eight players missed practice Monday with muscle strains and pulls. Fangio questions acclimation set-up.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There are two kinds of injuries to a football team.

There are the football-related setbacks such as torn ACLs, broken bones, sore ribs and, most unfortunately, concussions. These are chalked up as the cost of doing business. A business that is a contact, sometimes physically violent sport.

There isn’t a whole lot that can be done preventatively, except for maybe choosing to play baseball, soccer or just about any other spot.

The second type of common football injury is called the soft-tissue ailment. Strained or pulled hamstrings, quads, groins and calves.

These are the type of injuries that drive coaches crazy because there is a sense they can be prevented. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was bit perturbed by the rash of soft-tissue injuries that have beset his team and caused him to lighten up on practice Monday.

“Already this year, practicing less than we practiced a year ago at this time, we have more than we had the entire season last year,’’ Fangio said in a Zoom media conference call. “I was not expecting that. I think there were some flaws in the way we (the league and players union) set up the acclimation period along with the other stuff.’’

Missing practice Monday because of soft-tissue injuries for the first time were defensive tackle Mike Purcell, receiver Tim Patrick, cornerback De’Vante Bausby and safety Alijah Holder. They joined previously soft-tissue hobbled linebacker Todd Davis, receivers Juwann Winfree and KJ Hamler, and cornerback Michael Ojemudia.

That’s 10 percent of the Broncos’ 80-man roster. That may be more than Fangio expected, but he should have expected some. With no offseason program and a delayed start to full-team training camp because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there simply wasn’t enough to properly train the leg muscles for the dramatic stops and starts that football requires.

Fangio backed off from having a full-padded practice Monday and shortened it by a few minutes.