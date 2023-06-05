A non-insider sports fan's look at Nuggets-Heat NBA Finals

Heat's recovery from Derrick White recovery said everything about the team. Otherwise, it's about the three.

DENVER — A detached view of the NBA Finals.

What makes the Nuggets unique from all other teams is how their 6-foot-11 star Nikola Jokic can both score from anywhere yet he is also the NBA’s best passer.

What makes the Heat unique is a mental toughness that did not allow them to collapse from Game 6 in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics.

Many of sports epic series collapses came after losing Game 6 that should have been won.

The ball went through Buckner’s legs in Game 6. Dusty gave Ortiz the ball in Game 6. Bartman got in the way of the foul ball in Game 6. The Derrick White put-back happened in Game 6. In all cases, Game 6 disasters were followed by Game 7 defeat.

With one exception. The Heat not only overcame their gut-punch, buzzer-beating loss on the Derrick White put back in Game 6, they destroyed the Celtics by 19 points in Game 7 on Boston’s home floor. The burden of becoming the first team in NBA history to blow a 0-3 lead was flicked aside like it was a weightless three-leaf clover.

After giving their all to hang on against the Celtics, it shouldn’t have been a surprise the Heat outside of center Bam Adebayo didn’t have it in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Nuggets in altitude. And after the Nuggets took the bait of hearing how good they are during the next two days off, it shouldn’t have been a surprise the Heat jumped out to a 10-2 lead in Game 2, which Miami eventually won to tie the series.

The only explanation for the Nuggets going 0-4 in the four career postseason games Jokic has scored at least 40 points is because ever since the Golden State Warriors started their run in 2014-2015, NBA games are generally won or lost from beyond the arc. In Game 1 of this year’s Finals, three of the Heat’s biggest 3-point threats – Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson – were a combined 2 of 16 on 3 pointers.

In Game 2, Strus, Robinson and Martin were a combined 7 of 15. (Point guards Gabe Vincent and Kyle Lowry, meanwhile, have been hitting from deep in both games).

Blame for the Nuggets’ Game 2 loss may not have been lack of effort, as their head coach Michael Malone suggested postgame. The problem was an 8-minute stretch in the fourth quarter – from 11:40 remaining when Duncan Robinson hit his first 3 to 3:39 left when Caleb Martin hit his only 3 – the Heat came up with six 3-pointers (counting Kyle Lowry’s three free throws after he was knocked over by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) to the Nuggets’ zero. In that 8-minute stretch, the Heat went from 8 points down to 12 points up.

The Nuggets made it close down the stretch thanks to their own 3-point shooting. But they were one Jamal Murray 3-point shot short.

In other words, my entire detached analysis of NBA playoff games comes down to whether or not your team is hitting the 3. (And I have the Celtics’ wildly inconsistent postseason as evidence.)

For Nuggets fans, wait until Michael Porter Jr. and Caldwell-Pope, who are combined 5 of 23 from long range, start hitting their 3s. For the Heat, wait util Jimmy Butler starts playing well. Butler is more scorer than shooter. Still, he hasn’t shot well the past four games, going back to Game 6 of the Celtics’ series.

My only prediction prior to this NBA Finals series was it would be 3-2 heading into Game 6 in Miami. And then we’ll see. I then caved some prior to Game 1 and said it would be 3-2 Nuggets heading into Game 6. And then we’ll see.

But I was there at Wrigley for the Bartman Game in 2003. And at Edison Field in Anaheim when Dusty gave Ortiz the ball in 2002. And I remember where I was when the ball rolled through Buckner’s legs (watching on a small TV from the Colorado Springs Gazette Telegraph newsroom) in 1986.

While a game 6 now appears to be a strong possibility for this NBA Final, it’s become necessary to stop there. Let Game 6 play out as it will.