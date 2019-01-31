ATLANTA — A cast on his right wrist and his team’s dismal record left Phillip Lindsay as a VIP guest, but not a participant, to two special events the past two weeks.

Wrist surgery would not allow the Broncos’ rookie running back to fulfill his deserving honor as a Pro Bowl player last week. But he got to hang out with the AFC squad officially as a social media journalist but unofficially as a kid who simply wanted to be around great players and soak in the environment.

“I want to give a shout out to Von," Lindsay said about his Pro Bowl teammate Von Miller in an interview with 9News along Radio Row here Thursday as part of the Super Bowl LIII festivities. “Von really took me under his wing and helped me out a lot."

Lindsay’s words in digital or printed form don’t do him justice. You have to watch him deliver those words with his sweet smile, big hair (although he’s tightened it up in recent weeks) and his involuntary movements that release his boundless energy.

He comes across so genuine, you can’t help but fall for the guy.

Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER Thank You for signing up for the 9NEWSLETTER Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Please make sure to check your email inbox for an email to confirm the signup process. Please try again later.

Submit

After the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Lindsay also spent a couple days here conducting interviews and pitching products for sponsors for the enormous group of Super Bowl TV and radio outlets. He is not just a darling on infectious personality alone. The little guy can play. He rushed for 1,037 yards on 5.4 yards in his rookie season that otherwise ended with the bum wrist, and a Broncos team that slumped to 6-10.

What did Lindsay glean from being around so much greatness the past two weeks?

“I want to win," he said. “We want to win. It’s about that time for us to get back to winning. I’m from Denver so I know how the Broncos have been. When you talk about the Broncos you’re talking about a team that’s hard-hitting and win games. We have to get back to that. We have to."

Lindsay has spoken on the phone with new head coach Vic Fangio. He wants to meet with Fangio and new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello next week at team headquarters.

“Show face and see what we need to do to win these games," Lindsay said.

Otherwise he wants to get his wrist healthy and body stronger.

“Just get my mind back," he said. “Get ready to go for another long season. I want to win, man. I can’t wait to get around my teammates and push them, so we can get this thing started. We need to start fast and finish faster."