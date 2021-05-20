Odds are Broncos finish 9-8

Denver is favored in 9 games with game against the Lions by the largest odds margin. Broncos are underdogs in eight games with worst odds at KC in December.

DENVER — If the oddsmakers have it correct nearly four months from the start of the 2021 regular season, the Broncos should start 3-0 and finish 0-3.

SuperBook Sports came out with the odds on every game for all 32 NFL teams Thursday. The Broncos are favored in 9 games and underdogs in eight.

They are big favorites (-7.5 points) against the Detroit Lions on December 12 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are also 5.5-point home favorites against the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals.

>>Video above: Denver Broncos 2021 season schedule released

Denver is a huge underdog at Kansas City (+9.5) on December 5. The Broncos are 3-21 lifetime in December road games against the Chiefs’ franchise. The Broncos are also 7-point underdogs in their lone primetime game Thursday night, Oct. 21 at Cleveland.

The 9 games in which the Broncos are early favorites:

Week 1: at New York Giants -1

Week 2: at Jacksonville -1.5

Week 3: New York Jets -5.5

Week 6: Raiders -3.5

Week 8: Washington -3

Week 10: Philadelphia -5.5

Week 12: Chargers -2.5

Week 14: Detroit -7.5

Week 15: Cincinnati -5.5

The eight games in which the Broncos are early underdogs:

Week 4: Baltimore Ravens +3.5

Week 5: at Pittsburgh +4.5

Week 7: at Cleveland +7

Week 9: at Dallas +4.5

Week 13: at Chiefs +9.5

Week 16: at Raiders +2.5

Week 17: at Chargers +3

Week 18: Chiefs +3

Overall, it's a lot of love the oddsmakers are showing in a Broncos' franchise that finished 5-11, 6-10, 7-9 and 5-11 in its previous four years years -- the worst four-year stretch since Nixon's first Presidential term.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

