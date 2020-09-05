On this date in Broncos history...

Jeff Heuerman got hurt, Steve Atwater got paid and the Broncos basked in glow of a productive draft class 40 years ago.

DENVER — With no live sports domestically in the present, and with so much uncertainty about the future, media outlets have saturated viewers, listeners and readers with looks back at yesterday.

“The Last Dance” has drawn huge ratings for Michael Jordan, the 1997-98 Bulls and ESPN. The Rockies have gone undefeated on AT&T Sportsnet since mid-March. Long-retired Broncos keep making highlights.

9News has been interspersing its sports casts with “On this Day in Sports” segments.

With 366 days to chose from, we took May 9 as the day to look back on this day in Broncos history.

1 year ago today: The Broncos welcomed 47 players to their rookie mini-camp.

The first-time professionals included first-round tight end Noah Fant, second-round guard Dalton Risner from Wiggins and second-round quarterback Drew Lock.

There were 20 tryout players including Northern Colorado long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer and CSU-Pueblo’s defensive lineman Deyon Sizer. Bobenmoyer is on the Broncos’ roster now; Sizer was on the team last year.

5 years ago today: On the second day of Broncos rookie mini-camp, third-round tight end Jeff Heuerman tore his left ACL while decelerating during a kickoff coverage drill. His rookie season was finished.

"I feel terrible for Jeff," said Broncos coach Gary Kubiak. "Jeff was going to be a big part of our team this year, and he's still going to be a big part of our team and organization in the future."

Heuerman played the next four years for the Broncos, although a fifth season is in doubt after the Broncos signed his former Ohio State teammate Nick Vannett in free agency and drafted Albert Okwuegbunam in the fourth round two weeks ago.

10 years ago today: It was revealed that former Broncos quarterback John Elway donated $1,000 to Colorado gubernatorial Republican candidate Scott McInnis, while current Broncos QB Kyle Orton, unshaken by the recent first-round selection of QB Tim Tebow, donated $1,000 to Democratic candidate John Hickenlooper.

Orton’s man won, although a year later Elway became the Broncos general manager and waived Orton halfway through the 2011 season.

25 years ago today: The Broncos' new boss, Mike Shanahan, presented a five-year, $12.5 million offer to Steve Atwater that would make the future Hall of Famer the NFL’s highest-paid safety. Atwater, who had been franchise tagged for $2 million, accepted the deal two days later.

The contract, negotiated by Denver-based agent Peter Schaffer, included a $3.3 million signing bonus.

"From the top all the way down to the bottom, ever since I've been here, everyone's just treated me in a first-class manner," Atwater told the Denver media after his signed his deal and attended a mini-camp practice. "I feel like I've been blessed throughout my career. I feel so fortunate now to have signed a five-year deal, knowing that I'm going to finish my contract here. I plan on getting my name up on the Ring of Fame, but most importantly, getting to the Super Bowl."

Sounds like the Atwater we know now, 25 years later. His words then were prophetic. He was an integral starter on the Broncos’ Super Bowl winning teams to cap the 1997 and 1998 seasons, his name has been in the Ring of Fame since 2005, and even though he played his final season of 1999 with the New York Jets, he is likely to finish his career with the Broncos as he was hired by the club three years ago as their fan development manager.

40 years ago today: Coming off their third consecutive playoff berth, Red Miller and the Broncos were 10 days removed from the NFL Draft in which they used their first pick, No. 42 overall, on defensive end Rulon Jones in the second round. They also selected defensive back Mike Harden in the fifth round and guard Keith Bishop in the sixth.

50 years ago today: University of Colorado star and Broncos’ first-round draft pick Bobby Anderson was 48 hours removed from signing his first professional contract.

Although, Anderson didn't quite have the career expected of a No. 11 overall draft pick, he does go down as the best halfback option passer in Broncos history, completing 8 of 16 for 168 yards and a touchdown over a four-year period that computed to a 108.3 passer rating.