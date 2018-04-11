DENVER — Broncos center Matt Paradis, an iron man who had played every snap since the start of the 2015 season, suffered a severe ankle injury late in the first half of the game Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Paradis had to be carted off the field. X-rays showed a fractured fibula near the ankle. If further tests confirm the fractured fibula, he will miss a minimum of six weeks and given there are only seven games left in the season, he could miss the rest of the year.

The injury comes as Paradis was likely to become among the NFL's highest-paid centers either through contract extension with the Broncos or free agency. The Broncos and Paradis' agents had been involved in contract talks off-and-on in recent months, although a deal was not imminent.

Paradis was the Broncos' starting center during their Super Bowl 50 season and he was voted one of the team's captains this year. Connor McGovern moved from right guard to replace Paradis at center. Elijah Wilkinson was inserted into right guard.

