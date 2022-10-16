All hail, Pat Surtain II

Peers past and present are raving about the Broncos' second-year corner. Said Surtain: "It’s pretty cool to hear but I don’t try to let it affect me too much."

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Week-in and week-out, Broncos’ cornerback Pat Surtain II seems to generate shout outs from his past and current colleagues as he impressively covers the opposing team’s top receiver.

It started with game 1 against Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf.

"One of the best technicians in the game," tweeted Eagles cornerback Darius Slay – who is in the conversation for NFL’s best cornerback.

Quote tweeted former All Pro cornerback Richard Sherman: "Bro he looks like a 10-year vet!"

In a sit-down interview with 9NEWS this week, Surtain was asked to speak about the receivers he’s covered through the Broncos’ first five games and his potential matchup Monday night with the Chargers. He said nothing negative about any of them. Starting with Metcalf.

"He’s a pretty solid receiver," Surtain said. "Big receiver. He’s physical. He’s a fast receiver for his size. He’s got strong hands as well. He was a good matchup."

In week 2 against Houston’s Brandin Cooks, Surtain mostly was assigned elsewhere before he left the game late in the first half with a shoulder injury.

"He’s a speedster," Surtain said of Cooks. "They move him around. They put him in certain positions where they feed him the ball whether it’s coming out of the backfield or in the slot. He’s more of a hybrid-type receiver."

Week 3 on Sunday night was against the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

"I had Aiyuk more," Surtain said. "Deebo was moving around so I matched up on Aiyuk. He’s a crafty receiver. He runs good routes. They utilize him as a deep threat in their offensive scheme. Yeah, he’s pretty solid receiver."

Week 4 was the classic mano y mano matchup with the Raiders’ Davante Adams.

"Davante he’s proven himself year-in and year-out throughout the league," Surtain said. "He’s established himself as one of the best perimeter receivers in the league. It was a great challenge going against him. Obviously he doesn’t have (Aaron) Rodgers anymore and I feel like he’s still working that connection with (Derek) Carr but he’s still a very dynamic receiver."

Week 5, last Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, Surtain was mostly assigned to Michael Pittman Jr.

"Pittman, he’s a solid receiver," Surtain said. "He’s got size on him. Runs the intermediate routes. It was a solid matchup."

This week the Broncos play at the Chargers, who boast Michael Williams and Keenan Allen.

"Different receivers," Surtain said. "Mike Williams, he’s a bigger receiver. Jump-ball guy. A deep-threat guy. Keenan Allen they move around a lot. A crafty route runner, an option route runner. Just try to give him the ball."

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Surtain had a fine rookie season for the Broncos as he was a Pro Bowl first alternate. It doesn’t sound like he’ll be anything but named a Pro Bowl starter this year, at least based on what other cornerbacks have been saying about him.

"He look like he was in year 5 as a rookie last year," tweeted Colts’ cornerback Stephon Gilmore, whose play last Thursday night was key in beating Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

Asante Samuel on Surtain: "You are going to be a great player in the NFL my boy."

Darius Butler: "One of the best CB prospects to touch the league in a while."

Sherman: "Every week @PatSurtainII is putting clinical reps on TAPE against elite WRs!"

Casey Hayward: "Surtain the best corner in the NFL!!"

Ryan Clark: "Patrick Surtain Jr. is going crazy!"

Chris Harris Jr: "Surtain, Diggs and Slay top 3 so far this year."

Heady praise. What does Surtain think about all the accolades he’s received from the best at his position?

"It’s pretty cool coming from former players and current players who recognize my game," Surtain said. "Especially when you see them playing at a high level, too. It’s great to see dudes who have been great at that position for a long time recognize your game.

"Yeah, it’s pretty cool to hear but I don’t try to let it affect me too much because if you let the outside noise and what people say about you distract you too much, it can take you off your game. I look at it as a compliment but I don’t try to home in on it too much because I still have to focus on what I have to do and how I’ve got to improve on a weekly basis."

His matchup against Adams, for instance. Surtain made the Raiders’ No. 1 receiver work for every catch. Everything was tightly contested. Yet, Adams still finished with 9 catches for 101 yards. A possession game for a receiver who usually delivers impact plays. Still, Surtain says he could have done a little more.

"Yeah that’s one thing, even though I’m there, there’s still room for me to improve on," Surtain said. "When I’m there, make a play. Finish, that’s it."

There is kudos from his peers. And there is advice from dad. Pat Surtain was a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback for the Miami Dolphins from 2002-04 and is now a defensive assistant for his former team. Even if they work for competing AFC teams, father and son still communicate every day. A little more texting and a little less talking, perhaps, but they still check in daily.

"Obviously, he’s proud of how my game’s progressing," Surtain II said. "He’s proud of my play on the field. But also he can see things on the field where he feels I can improve on. He looks into that. Even though he can preach about how good I am, he still can be my biggest critic. Not in a negative way but a positive way. Obviously he’s played the game at a high level so he can see things that I can work and improve on."

Put Twitter on alert. Surtain is about to get better.

