Hold on again: Patriots cancel Friday practice after more positive COVID-19 tests

Patriots game against Broncos has already been postponed twice. Will it be postponed again?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The New England Patriots have cancelled practice Friday after there was one positive COVID-19 test, and possibly two, within the team, according to multiple reports out of Boston and New England.

The Patriots are scheduled to play the Broncos this Sunday at Gillette Stadium with kickoff at 11 a.m. MDT. This game has already been delayed twice – first from Sunday, October 11 to Monday, October 12 and then again to Sunday, October 18 – because of previous positive COVID-19 tests within the Patriots’ organization.

The Patriots two best players – quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore – were among the four players who tested positive, although they have been medically cleared and returned to practice Thursday. They will not practice a second consecutive day.

The Broncos had two other home games – against the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers – rearranged to accommodate the rescheduled game against the Patriots for this Sunday.

The Broncos have not played since Thursday, October 1 against the New York Jets.