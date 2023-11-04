Payton wants Broncos focused on football, not words

Payton says wins in the fall, not words in the spring, is ultimately what Broncos fans want. After seven years without the playoffs, who can argue?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With the Broncos dubiously sporting the NFL’s second-longest playoff drought as part of the team’s worst on-field stretch in more than half a century, any deviation from status quo should perhaps receive more approval than questions.

Even if it means shunning those noted inquisitors, and good friends of coaches, players and fans alike, the media.

After one of the most embarrassing on-field seasons in Broncos history, new head coach Sean Payton is sending the message to his players, assistant coaches, team employees and everyone else associated with Denver’s NFL’s franchise that now is the time – at the very start of the offseason -- to focus on football responsibilities with a low-profile, hard-hat mentality and nothing but.

To wit: Learn how to win first, guys. Then you can start winning social media.

After six consecutive years without a winning season and seven years without qualifying for the postseason, who can argue?

“Anonymous donors” is the term Payton used at his introductory press conference in early February. As it turns out, it was the last time a press conference was held at Dove Valley. The Broncos just had the most lavish free-agent spending period in the NFL with Mike McGlinchey, Zach Allen and Ben Powers receiving deals worth between $13 million and $17.5 million a year.

That may have bought them an expensive nice suit for their official contract signing, but darned if got them any flashy photo shoots.

‘’I think it’s realistic for our fan base to expect a completely different type of culture,’’ Payton said at his opening presser. “I think it’s realistic for them to expect us to win.’’

If press conferences and social media engagement rankings helped a team win, the Broncos wouldn’t be carrying a 15-game losing streak against the Chiefs into the 2023 season.

“Just know that we’re working, but with a little bit less visibility on social media and all those other things,’’ Payton said. “We’re going to get to work, and ultimately, it’s how we do in the fall. We kind of go from there. We have to earn it with our fans.”

The NFL has five teams with new head coaches who got an early start with their offseason program this week.

Here’s how each team handled the media coverage of their first day:

Colts: Their inhouse web department published a video clip of their new head coach Shane Steichen talking to his players in their first team meeting along with flashy player arrival videos and photo galleries of workouts.

Houston: Press conference with new head coach DeMeco Ryans along with a slew of player arrival shots and workout videos.

Arizona: Press conferences with new head coach Jonathan Gannon and veteran leaders Zach Ertz and Zaven Collins in addition to extensive social media content.

Carolina: Posted a sizzle video of their players working out, photos of key additions and various social media graphics.

Broncos: A 9NEWS reporter stood alone in the “gutter” – a position on public property not far from the street and dumpsters outside the entrance of the players’ parking lot – from 4:30 to 6:45 a.m., hoping to get a peek of players and coaches reporting to work. At least Russell Wilson stopped to say hello.

Otherwise, nothing. No first-day offseason press conference with quarterback Russell Wilson – as the Broncos did with Peyton Manning on Day 1 all four of his years. No media availability with the head coach or veteran leaders, as has been an annual tradition for nearly 30 years since at least the pre-Shanahan years. No in-house pictures and web videos.

Nothing. If all goes according to the current trend, the local media may not hear from Wilson, McGlinchey or any other veteran Broncos player until the start of OTAs May 23-25 -- when the NFL mandates the occasional press conference.

Until then, Payton has backed up his words with no words, no pictures and no video.

The Broncos’ public relations department captured the coveted Rozelle Award as the league’s top PR staff in the team’s most recent Super Bowl appearing seasons of 2013 and 2015, when it had to manage the heavy media attention and scrutiny that accompanies a deep playoff run. Suffice it to say the Broncos' media staff won’t be winning any awards this year.

It appears Payton—and the front office—are just fine with that, especially if it helps translate to a better on-field product.

“There are a lot of people that embrace and are comfortable with change, and then there are a few that aren’t,’’ Payton said so long ago. “Just trying to have an open mind to the direction we’re going. Open mind. There is a little bit of old school mixed in with the new school.’’

Consistently among the NFL leaders with a 95%-plus season ticket renewal rate in recent years, the Broncos have an intense fan base with an appetite for access and information. Those fans didn’t sign back up – at price bump to boot – to hear Broncos players eloquently post on social media or with press conference soundbites. Broncos fans only want to see their team win. That’s probably the only change Broncos fans want.