DENVER — Peyton Manning is part of Broncos immortality and with apologies to those who say he didn’t play here long enough for such an honor, deservedly so.

There are now 35 Broncos players, coaches and owners who have had their portraits sculpted in the Ring of Fame Plaza. Manning as a quarterback did more for this franchise in his four years for the team than all but, who? John Elway, Pat Bowlen, Mike Shanahan and Terrell Davis (speaking of four-year terms of greatness)?

Manning in his first three seasons from 2012-14 all but single-handedly led the Broncos to a 38-10 record, three AFC West Division titles, the single-season scoring record and a Super Bowl appearance. In if the Kubiak offensive system and Father Time took their toll on him in his fourth season of 2015, he still was instrumental in leading the Broncos to a second Super Bowl, and their third Super Bowl title.

Now the question is, would Peyton Manning want even more? Would he like to one day join the team’s new ownership group that could be put together as early as next spring?

“I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone,’’ Manning said following his pregame pillar unveiling ceremony Sunday. “Certainly, there have been people who have called me who said, ‘Hey, what do you think is going to happen with the Broncos? Are you going to try to own the team?' I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket. I can’t find it. I think it’s in a hidden account somewhere so that’s not really on my radar.

“People are obviously interested. I care because I live here and I go to the games and I want to know what’s going to happen like everybody else. But I have no relationship or agreement with anybody. And even if I am offered an opportunity, I haven’t decided if I would even do it. I actually like what I’m doing now.

“I get to stay close to the game. One positive out of COVID is you can broadcast a game remotely. I do it (Monday Night Manning cast) from my buddy’s garage. Eli does it from the back of his house. I get to coach Marshall’s flag football team. I went to a doubleheader softball game yesterday to see Mosley play and if your broadcasting you can’t do that. I’m taking everything on a one-year-at-a-time basis. Next year who knows how I’ll feel but I’ll always be part of the Broncos in some way I’ll say that.”

Joe Ellis, the Broncos’ chief executive officer and one of three trustees of the Patrick D. Bowlen Trust, has said a transfer of ownership would commence after the 2021 season. The team is not for sale for now, but it either will be next spring, or Bowlen daughter Brittany Bowlen will assume control.