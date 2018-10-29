KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Broncos punter Colby Wadman was just about to drop the ball to his foot from near his own goal line in the third quarter when tweeeet!

“I heard the whistle, so I kind of stopped," Wadman said. "I need to finish the play."

His shanked punt went 22 yards and flew into the Chiefs’ sideline. Kansas City had the ball at the Broncos’ 32. Four plays later, Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt hurdled over Denver safety Will Parks and carried the other safety, Justin Simmons, into the end zone for a touchdown.

It was 30-14 Chiefs and the Broncos never recovered. Kansas City held on for a 30-23 win.

Wait a minute, back up. Wadman heard a whistle? His three other punts Sunday went for 59, 50 and 44 yards for an average of 51.0. This whistle and shank calls for an NFL investigation.

"It was pretty loud, so I thought it was the ref right next to me, so I slowed down," Wadman said. "I didn’t go through my progression and that’s what caused the mishit. I saw the ref next to me wave his arms, so I thought it was going to be called back. It’s still my fault. I’ve got to play through it."

There was a whistle with no call. There were also three penalties by referee Shawn Hochuli's crew called against the Broncos that nullified a 22-yard pass play from Case Keenum to Emmanuel Sanders, and runs of 23 and 21 yards by Phillip Lindsay, who still had 95 yards on 18 carries. He could have had 139 yards on 20 carries if not for the flags.

“It’s football," Lindsay said. “This is the problem with the game. You can’t dictate what happens. At the end of the day, sometimes it’s put in the refs’ hands. There’s a lot going on and if they see something wrong, they’re going to throw something. It’s on us. We’re doing things that’s hurting us."

It was infractions not called that had Broncos head coach Vance Joseph and defensive end Derek Wolfe irritated. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II had success Sunday with the play-action fake to running back Kareem Hunt and pass across the middle to Sammy Watkins, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

And according to the Broncos, they had blockers waiting for them after the catch.

“Linemen are five yards down field," Joseph said. "How do we fix that? I do not know. What does the rule say? I do not know, but we have to figure this out and that is on tape. That is on tape, I have seen it."

There is supposed to be a penalty for ineligible players downfield when blockers are 5 yards beyond the line of scrimmage on pass plays. Wolfe said the officials missed a ton of such instances.

“All our jobs are hard," Wolfe said. “Their job’s hard, my job’s hard, his job’s hard, everybody’s jobs are hard. Coaches – everybody out there on the field, their job’s hard. Who holds them accountable for calls they miss, for calls they don’t make? What’s the cut-off point for when an offensive lineman is illegal downfield? … Is it 12 yards now? Because they’re taking off downfield on pass plays. I’ve been playing football since 1997. That’s always been illegal. I have never sat in a single meeting where they said it was OK for an offensive lineman to be that far down.

"I’m not going to sit here and complain about the refs because we hurt ourselves. We did. We had a ton of penalties (10 for 83 yards). But at the end of the day, they missed a ton of penalties that they had. It would have evened out the yardage if they’re calling a fair game. It doesn’t feel that way sometimes."

