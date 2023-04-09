Bronco notes: Dorsett brings experience to practice squad, receiver room

Badie speaks on No. 3 RB competition with McLaughlin. Davante vs. Surtain a key opening matchup.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Take away Courtland Sutton and the three receivers on the Broncos’ practice squad have more production than the three other receivers on the Broncos’ 53-man, active roster.

Counting playoffs, practice squaders Phillip Dorsett (159 catches, 2,127 yards, 14 touchdowns), Lil’Jordan Humphrey (19-329-3) and David Sills (13-123-0) have combined for 191 catches, 1,279 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The active roster receivers Jerry Jeudy (157 catches, 2,295 yards, 9 touchdowns), Brandon Johnson (6-42-1) and rookie Marvin Mims Jr. (0-0-0) have combined for 163 catches, 2,337 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Then again, the relative thin receiver ranks on the Big Roster is why the Broncos added so much experienced insurance on the backup roster.

“I mean obviously it plays a part,’’ said Dorsett, a first-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2015 but has since played for the Patriots, Texans, Jaguars, Seahawks and this past training camp with the Raiders before he took the Broncos’ practice squad offer. “I was in a crowded receiver room (in Las Vegas). But at the end of the day we’ve got ballers here who can play. I just felt like I would have a good opportunity here.”

Dorsett, 30, said the Raiders offered him a chance to stay on their practice squad but he wanted a fresh start. A new beginning with a familiar quarterback.

“I’m really close with Russell so I just felt like it would be a good opportunity,’’ Dorsett said. “I just want to come in and help as much as I can. Whatever they need.”

Dorsett and Russell Wilson were together for all of 2020, although the receiver spent most of that season on injured reserve with a foot injury. He was in Jacksonville, Seattle again and then Houston in 2021. He had a comeback season of sorts with the Texans last year when he had 20 catches for 257 yards.

One reason why he has continued to keep playing for going on nine seasons is unlike many former first-round picks, Dorsett has been willing to accept a lesser role.

“I’m whatever,’’ he said. “Honestly, I’m a team-first guy. Whatever they need me to do I’m going to come out here and work my butt off and if they need me to make a play I will do that.”

Given Jeudy’s iffy hamstring status, the Broncos are expected to elevate a receiver from their practice squad for their regular-season opener Sunday against the Raiders, and maybe two.

Badie praises McLaughlin

For most of training camp and through the first preseason game, Tyler Badie was lined up as the Broncos’ No. 3 running back -- behind Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine, and ahead of Tony Jones Jr. and Jaleel McLaughlin. But Badie suffered a lower-leg injury in a practice before the Broncos’ second preseason game at San Francisco – a game in which McLaughlin electrified with a rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown and 44-yard kickoff return.

By the time Badie returned the following week, still a bit sore, the undrafted rookie McLaughlin was the No. 3 back on the 53-man roster. Badie, who scored a 24-yard touchdown on his first NFL touch in the final game last year, is on the Broncos’ practice squad.

“I was just focused on practicing and being the best player I can be,’’ Badie said about the camp-long competition for No. 3 running back. “I did what I could do. Jaleel’s a really good running back. He can do a lot of special things so I just stay prepared.”

Badie was a sixth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens last year after a stellar college career at Missouri where he was a teammate of former Broncos’ quarterback Drew Lock.

“I played with him my freshman year,’’ Badie said. “He’s a great leader, a great person. Wished I could have played with him a little bit longer. He’s got a good head on his shoulders. He’s going to be elite for a long time.’’

Lock, a Broncos’ starting quarterback off and on from 2019-21, is now a backup quarterback for Seattle.

Davante vs. Surtain

Statistically, receiver Davante Adams had a great first season with the Raiders last year when in two games against the Broncos he had a combined 16 catches for 242 yards. He was often covered by Broncos’ star cornerback Pat Surtain II, who was named first-team All Pro after last season. It will be Adams and Surtain again Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, only this time it will be Jimmy Garoppolo, not Derek Carr, passing the ball for the Raiders.

“It’s going to be a good matchup,’’ said the ever-understated Surtain. “Look forward to the competition. Excited for it.”

For starters

Josh McDaniels in season openers is 1-2 as head coach. He won his first opener for the Broncos in 2009 at Cincinnati on the miraculous deflected pass to Brandon Stokley, who, “Wow,” scored on an 87-yard rebound-and-run for a game-winning touchdown with 11 seconds left. Sean Payton was 8-7 in openers during his 15 seasons with the Saints.