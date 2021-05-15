Klis' Mike Drop podcast: 1-on-1 with Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, and update on Broncos mini-camp

Mike Klis sits down with Denver's head coach Vic Fangio to get his thoughts on the 2021 schedule.

COLORADO, USA — On this edition of Klis’ Mike Drop, our 9NEWS Broncos insiders dives into the Broncos 2021 schedule release. Monday night football is not making a comeback this year, and only one primetime game for the Broncos.

>> The video above is about the Denver Broncos 2021 season schedule released; listen to the podcast below

Mike then goes 1-on-1 with Broncos head coach Vic Fangio to get his thoughts on the season schedule. Many of the first few games are against teams with new recruits; Fangio talks about what that could mean for the Broncos.

Get the latest update on the Broncos Rookie mini-camp with Mike and the big roster moves they made this week and how it will affect the team this season.

Find episodes of Klis' Mike Drop on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts and PodBean!

>> Press play below to listen!

Want more sports podcasts from 9NEWS? Check out From the Cheap Seats, a fan-centered podcast all about the Colorado Avalanche. Find episodes on your favorite podcast app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.