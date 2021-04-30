Preview of Broncos' 2nd and 3rd round draft picks

Team still has needs in "starter" rounds. Paton will get a "really good" player at No. 40.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — All the hype goes to the first round.

Then comes two more “starter” rounds Friday. After taking cornerback Pat Surtain II with their No. 9 overall draft pick in the first round Thursday, the Broncos are scheduled to make two more picks in Day 2 with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round and No. 71 selection in round three.

"We talked about how much we really like our board for our second pick," Broncos general manager George Paton said Thursday night. "There are eight guys we really like, and we pick eighth in the second round. We are going to get a really good player tomorrow."

A list of candidates the Broncos may consider in rounds 2 and 3:

Safety

Trevon Moehrig, TCU

Jevon Holland, Oregon

Andre Sisco, Syracuse

Richie Grant, Central Florida

Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech

Jamar Johnson, Indiana

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Offensive tackle

Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Walker Little, Stanford

Samuel Cosmi, Texas

James Hudson, Cincinnati

Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa

Edge rusher

Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Carols Basham Jr., Wake Forest

Chris Rumph II, Duke

Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma

Inside linebacker

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Baron Browning, Ohio State

Jabril Cox, LSU

Joseph Ossai, Texas

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Tight end

Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame

Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

Running back

Javonte Williams, North Carolina

Trey Sermon, Ohio State

Michael Carter, North Carolina

Quarterback

Kyle Trask, Florida

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Davis Mills, Stanford