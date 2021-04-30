Preview of Broncos' 2nd and 3rd round draft picks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — All the hype goes to the first round.
Then comes two more “starter” rounds Friday. After taking cornerback Pat Surtain II with their No. 9 overall draft pick in the first round Thursday, the Broncos are scheduled to make two more picks in Day 2 with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round and No. 71 selection in round three.
"We talked about how much we really like our board for our second pick," Broncos general manager George Paton said Thursday night. "There are eight guys we really like, and we pick eighth in the second round. We are going to get a really good player tomorrow."
A list of candidates the Broncos may consider in rounds 2 and 3:
Safety
Trevon Moehrig, TCU
Jevon Holland, Oregon
Andre Sisco, Syracuse
Richie Grant, Central Florida
Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech
Jamar Johnson, Indiana
Richard LeCounte, Georgia
Offensive tackle
Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State
Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State
Walker Little, Stanford
Samuel Cosmi, Texas
James Hudson, Cincinnati
Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa
Edge rusher
Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
Carols Basham Jr., Wake Forest
Chris Rumph II, Duke
Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma
Inside linebacker
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
Baron Browning, Ohio State
Jabril Cox, LSU
Joseph Ossai, Texas
Nick Bolton, Missouri
Tight end
Tommy Tremble, Notre Dame
Pat Freiermuth, Penn State
Running back
Javonte Williams, North Carolina
Trey Sermon, Ohio State
Michael Carter, North Carolina
Quarterback
Kyle Trask, Florida
Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
Davis Mills, Stanford
