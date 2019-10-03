KUSA – Luckily for the Broncos, their new offensive line coach Mike Munchak is considered among the league’s best.

Now all Munchak needs is some blockers to teach.

The Broncos have four offensive linemen who started at least four games last season – Matt Paradis, Jared Veldheer, Billy Turner and Max Garcia – but who may be leaving through unrestricted free agency.

The soft opening for free agency begins Monday with the official start at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The Broncos’ offensive line has openings at right tackle and either center or right guard, depending on whether Paradis leaves, which determines where Connor McGovern will play.

Offensive line is one area the Broncos will address, but it won’t be the only. Cornerback/safety is a priority. Tight end and receiver are also expected to draw attention from general manager John Elway.

He can't be exorbitant. The Broncos have roughly a $35 million spending allowance in 2019 cap money. The Colts and Jets have more than $100 million in available cap space. A look at some free agents who may draw the Broncos’ interest – knowing the list will grow as several fairly well-known veterans will get released in the next 72 hours:

CORNERBACK

*Ronald Darby, 25, 5-11, Eagles

The industry mostly places him as the No. 1 cornerback in free agency, but this is based on his talent (second-round draft pick by Buffalo; Super Bowl-winning starter) and he just turned 25.

The concern is he suffered a torn ACL in week 10 (November 11) last year and he was poorly graded by PFF through his first nine games.

*Kareem Jackson, 31, Texans

He may be older, but he’s playing better than he ever has. Ranked fifth, just behind Chris Harris Jr., among cornerbacks last year, according to overall grades posted by Pro Football Focus. And Jackson was No. 1 among corners in run defense. Which isn’t a surprise considering he started at both corner and safety for Houston last year.

This is a guy who can play nickel corner/free safety and outside zone corner. If he loses a step in coverage, he could always play full-time safety – a position where the Broncos have a need if they don’t promote Will Parks to replace the released Darian Stewart.

Jackson is a nine-year starter who averaged $8.5 million a year in his second contract. Arizona figures to be among several teams interested as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph coached him for three seasons in Houston.

*Bryce Callahan, 27, Bears

Played the past four seasons for now-Broncos head coach Vic Fangio and now Denver defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. The connection would make Callahan a logical fit, except for one problem: He’s a slot corner who’s built much like Chris Harris Jr. Nothing wrong with adding another Chris Harris, but there is a more glaring need for an outside, cover type.

*Pierre Desir, 28, Colts

A part-time journeyman – he previously played with Cleveland and San Diego -- until he broke out with a terrific year in his fifth season in 2018. He was especially strong against the run, ranking No. 2 overall behind Jackson.

Fangio emphasizes tackling from his secondary, which would make Jackson and Desir the two best fits. Desir, though, is not strong in coverage.

SAFETY

*Kareem Jackson, 31, Texans

See Kareem Jackson in cornerback above.

*Adrian Amos, 25, Bears

He played 98 percent of the snaps for Fangio and Donatell last year, and while he switches between free and strong safety, he is best in the box and playing the run. And the Broncos already have three strong safeties in Will Parks, Su’a Cravens and Jamal Carter.

*Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, 26, Washington

He would make sense as his forte is coverage, which is what the Broncos need after releasing Darian Stewart.

BACKUP EDGE RUSHER

*Shaq Barrett, 26, Broncos

There is a surprising free-agent overflow of edge rushers, which could drop the former Colorado State star’s asking price. The Broncos would like him back as their top backup to Von Miller and Bradley Chubb – but at a backup price.

*Aaron Lynch, 26, Bears

He played for Fangio and Donatell as a 49ers’ rookie in 2014 and they brought him to Chicago last year. His production has never met his talent, but he has become established as a good rotational outside linebacker.

TIGHT END

*Jesse James, Steelers

He’s 6-foot-7, 261. A scouting report might say he’s pretty good at everything – blocking and receiving – not great at any one thing. Known for his controversial non-catch in a December 2017 game against New England.

His receptions dropped from 39 and 43 in 2016-17 to 30 last year, but he stretched the field more as he averaged 14.1 yards per reception in 2018 – up from 8.7 in two previous years.

To the Broncos, who have been decimated by injuries at this position in recent years, James’ best attribute should be he’s never missed a game since he started dressing in the second half of his 2015 rookie season.

*Jeff Heuerman, Broncos

Pro Football Focus wasn’t his friend, even if Broncos’ fans saw a tight end who was coming on in 2018 until broken ribs and a bruised lung forced him to miss the final four games.

Had a career-most 31 catches last year after he had just 9 and 9 in his previous two years. The Broncos want him back, but they have a number in mind that might be less than what Heuerman’s agent seeks.

*James O’Shaughnessy, Jaguars

Another tight end from Naperville, Ill., which has also produced Owen Daniels, Matt LaCosse and Troy Fumagalli. A really good run blocker, perhaps the best run-blocking tight end in free agency. Started getting a little more playing time in his third and fourth seasons, when he had 14 and 24 catches, respectively.

*Matt LaCosse, Broncos

Although they did not extend him a $2.025 million tender as a restricted free agent, the Broncos will try to bring him back at a salary closer to $1 million.

*Tyler Kroft, Bengals

He’s built more like a basketball No. 3 at 6-foot-6, 240. Ideally, NFL tight ends are built like the basketball No. 4 position. Kroft had a breakout year in 2017 with 42 catches and 7 touchdowns, but a fractured right foot that required surgery ruined his season last year.

*Darren Fells, 32, Browns

He has two years and $7 million (not guaranteed) on his contract with the Browns, but his job status there may be vulnerable. His older brother Daniel Fells was one of Tim Tebow’s favorite targets in 2011. Darren is 6-foot-7, 281 pounds which says he’s a good red-zone target. He initially played professional basketball overseas, but he decided at 27 years old to give football a try.

RECEIVER

*Adam Humphries, 26, Tampa Bay

A slot receiver who had 76 catches and 21 punt returns last season. He would push Emmanuel Sanders to the outside.

*Tyrell Williams, 27, Chargers

Consistently averages 16 yards a catch. He had a 1,059-yard season in 2016 when Keenan Allen suffered ACL team in opener. He would leave Sanders or DaeSean Hamilton in the slot.

*Cole Beasley, 29, Cowboys

Slot man and punt returner who’s about to turn 30.

OFFENSIVE LINE

*Ja’Wuan James, right tackle, Dolphins

The Broncos nearly traded for him last season and that was when he was coming off a knee injury. He played in 15 games last year and is expected to surpass Lane Johnson’s $11.25 million annual salary to become the league’s highest-paid right tackle.

*Matt Feiler, right tackle, Steelers

James posted the 13th-best grade among right tackles as scored by Pro Football Focus; Feiler was 12th. He also played a few snaps at right guard. Played three years mostly as a backup for Munchak.

*Matt Paradis, center, Broncos

His fractured fibula complicates things for the Broncos. They love Paradis. They’re just not sure how much to pay him in light of his injury. But offensive linemen have been paid before despite recent injuries and there’s a chance Paradis will too.

*Billy Turner, guard-tackle, Broncos

The Broncos came close to signing the versatile offensive lineman before the two sides decided to table talks for a couple days.

