NFL issues one-game suspension to Broncos' Gregory, Rams' Aboushi for postgame altercation

Randy Gregory admitted to throwing a punch at Oday Aboushi, who threw a punch back.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — One of the most embarrassing 24 hours in Broncos history just added a few more shades of blush as the NFL suspended outside linebacker Randy Gregory for one game without pay for throwing a punch at Los Angeles Rams right guard Oday Aboushi during the postgame gathering of players' handshakes.

Aboushi was also suspended one game without pay for throwing a punch back at Gregory.

"If you want to know if I hit him in the mouth, I did,'' Gregory said as he walked through reporters who had gathered around him for comment after the Rams' 51-14 route of the Broncos on Christmas Day. "And I got one back."

A source said Aboushi was provoking Gregory by chiding the outside linebacker with personal insults regarding his troubled past.

In letters to the players, NFL vice president Jon Runyan wrote: “As you were walking toward a group of teammates, coaches, and media, you both stopped and swung at each other’s head and/or neck. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

Related Articles Out of control: Broncos lose cool while losing big

Both players can appeal, but if the suspension holds, Gregory would not play in the Broncos' next game, New Year's Day against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Broncos will be led by an interim head coach Jerry Rosburgh as the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday morning.

Although Gregory is drawing $14 million this year in salary and bonuses, his paycheck suspension only applies to his $1.035 million salary. He would lose $57,500 through the one-game suspension.

Gregory may receive other fines from the league as he received two other unsportsmanlike penalties in the game – one after a Rams' touchdown and another roughing the passer penalty that helped lead to a touchdown.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.