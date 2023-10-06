Broncos send Gregory to 49ers for one-round draft improvement

Outside linebacker was notified of his release Wednesday, but Broncos added they would try to trade him.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos got a little something back for outside linebacker Randy Gregory.

The veteran pass rusher was traded Friday, along with the Broncos' 7th-round selection in the 2024 draft, to the John Lynch-Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers in exchange for their 6th-round pick in the 2024 draft.

Not known is how much of Gregory's $10.89 million remaining salary from this year the Broncos picked up.

Gregory signed a five-year contract with the Broncos in March of 2022 that guaranteed $28 million over two seasons. He missed most of last season with a knee injury that required in-season surgery and was benched in game 4 this year in favor of Nik Bonitto.

Gregory wound up playing in just 10 games with the Broncos and had 3.0 sacks. But in the 49ers, Gregory is moving on to arguably the best team in the NFL.

Broncos are also paying a portion, maybe a major portion, of Gregory's remaining $10.89 million salary. #9sports https://t.co/HhIXP3NCmY — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) October 6, 2023

