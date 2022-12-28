Rosburg all but ready to put Chiefs game in red letters

Broncos interim head coach also explained his decision to fire assistants Stukes and Barry.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Finally, someone on top of the Broncos’ football structure who gives the rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs the attention it deserves.

It was so irksome when it was suggested to former general manager John Elway, former head coach Vic Fangio, current GM George Paton and especially recently dismissed Nathaniel Hackett that for the Broncos it was all about beating the Chiefs, they would downplay it by saying it’s about beating everyone in the AFC West.

As if they were afraid to rattle the Chiefs head on. It’s been 14 in a row, guys. The Chiefs have won the AFC West seven straight years. This isn’t about beating the Raiders or Chargers, although that would be nice, too. It is about beating the freakin’ Chiefs.

Jerry Rosburg isn’t afraid. He’s got two games as the Broncos’ interim head coach and the Chiefs are one of them.

“I recognize that fact, ’Rosburg said when the 14-game skid against the Chiefs was presented to him at his nearly 23-minute press conference. “I also think the fans of the Denver Broncos are recognizing that fact, too. And that needs to change. So how do you go about doing that? Well, you put together the best game plan you can. You put the best players on the field and you teach them how to play and play together. And you go about changing that. That’s a number I’m having a hard time grasping frankly because this organization has a steadfast, incredible football tradition. It can’t be that way. It just cannot be that way. So I’m setting out to try in one week setting out to change the course of that.’’

Rosburg is 67 years old and had never been a head coach in his 40 years of coaching football, including 18 in the NFL. Paton called to bring him out of retirement in late-September to help Hackett with game-management operations. And now Rosburg, by serendipity chance and after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero turned down the opportunity, is an NFL head coach.

Rosburg said he did speak to Evero after taking the interim job the latter turned down out of respect to Hackett, who is Evero’s best friend.

“I did immediately,’’ Rosburg said. “I’ve been so impressed by our defense. Our defense plays with fundamentals, they’re disciplined. You can see there’s a team-orientation with our defense, how we fit with another one another and I’ve been so impressed with E and his staff how they’ve operated. So, yes, after talking with George, I talked with Ejiro and told him how I respected his decision because of his loyalty and relationship with Nathaniel. My feeling is if that had happened to me with another close friend of mine, I hope I would have done the same thing but it’s not an easy thing to do. So I think he should be recognized for the magnanimous act that he did because frankly there’s a lot of people that want to be standing up here. He’s highly qualified. And he deserved the opportunity to say, ‘yes.’ He chose to say, ‘no’ so that’s why I’m standing before you.”

Rosburg was around long enough to make two changes to the coaching staff, firing special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry.

“Changes on the staff that have been made have been my decisions," Rosburg said. “I know special teams. I’ve been coaching special teams for a long time. We weren’t good enough. We were 32nd in the league in one of the metrics that I follow (kickoff return at a meager 17.4 yards per). And if I’m not mistaken there are 32 teams in this league. That had to change. The only way it was going to change was to insert myself right in the middle of that thing. … We’re making changes for the good of this team so we can win two football games.’’

The offensive line had surrendered a league-most 57 sacks – which could be blamed on quarterback Russell Wilson not getting rid of the ball quicker. But how to explain the Broncos are 23rd in rushing?

“In regard to Butch, I have great respect for Butch,’’ Rosburg said. “An affection. He’s a good man and really a fine coach. I made that move because I wanted to move in a different direction with the offensive line. Wanted to make an impactful move with the offensive line. We wanted to get better there to help all aspects of it. I made that decision I take full responsibility for it.’’

Interim jobs are dicey. They usually don’t work out for the fill-in coach. And the Broncos will be heavy underdogs against the Chiefs and perhaps again against the playoff-bound Chargers in the final two games. Rosburg is conceding nothing.

“These next two games, I want this team to play like I envision a football team playing,’’ he said. “I want us to be offensively, defensively and special teams the way I envision NFL football being played. I’m going to try to do that in a very short period of time. The good news is we’re already heading in that direction.”

