Russell Wilson to Pete Carroll: It's about wins, not plays on a wristband

Having said that, Wilson wore a playsheet on his wrist in the Broncos' win against Jacksonville in London.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It’s working out well for Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks.

After initially taking some backlash in March for trading away star quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks have responded well, posting a 6-3 record behind backup-turned-starter Geno Smith. Meanwhile, the Broncos and Wilson are struggling with a 3-5 record.

During his radio show Monday, Carroll indicated one reason for Smith’s success is a willingness by the quarterback to wear a condensed play sheet in his wristband area.

“If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help,’’ Carroll said. “It’s smoothed things out, sped things up, cleaned things up. And that’s part of it, too. We never did that before. There was resistance to that, so we didn’t do that before.”

Resistance before? Before was Wilson.

Wilson was asked during his press conference Wednesday about Carroll’s wristband dig.

“Won a lot of games there without one on the wrist,’’ Wilson said.

Indeed, until he was injured last year, his average regular-season record through his first nine seasons in Seattle was 11-5.

“I didn’t know winning or losing mattered if you put a wristband on or not. But I think you do what it takes to make sure we’re rolling and moving and everything else. A few times I’ve definitely worn a wristband with the game plan and what we have called.’’

Wilson did wear a play sheet on his left wrist for the Broncos’ game against Jacksonville, a 21-17 win in London. The Broncos’ offense was miserable early but rallied for three long touchdown drives, including the game-winning march that began with less than four minutes remaining.

A miniature play sheet was taped on Wilson’s wrist during practice Wednesday. Coming off a bye week, the rested Broncos play Sunday in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans, who lost a tough one 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

“You got to have a playoff mentality right now,’’ Wilson said. “You approach this week understanding you’re playing a great football team in the Tennessee Titans. They do a lot of great things across the board. We’ve got to be at our best. We’ve got to bring our A game.’’

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports