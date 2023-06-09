Russell Wilson: Back to normal and back pocketing receipts

Broncos' quarterback has fewer distractions heading into year 2 in Denver.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — Russell Wilson has always said he loves pressure, considers it a privilege and never has, and never will, back down from it.

Still, it has to be a little more comforting to not have so much of that heat surrounding him leading into the season opener.

Remember last year? Not only was Wilson the new Broncos’ quarterback, the savior for a foundering franchise in the throes of a five-season losing streak, he had to open the season against his most recent team, the Seattle Seahawks, where he had previously spent 10 mostly-glorious seasons.

This year for Broncos Country, Wilson is old hat. His head coach, Sean Payton, is the shiny new toy representing hope to a once proud franchise that now has six consecutive losing seasons. And Wilson doesn’t have to open this season in his hostile old home in front of a primetime TV audience, but at his familiar and friendly home of Empower Field at Mile High against the same ol’, same ol’, Las Vegas Raiders. No matter how difficult the Raiders have been for the Broncos to beat lately.

“I think getting around the city, being around the fans more, everything as you mentioned is a little bit more normal,’’ Wilson said. “I think it’s, yeah, normalized a little bit. Being around the city and cheering on sports, cheering on other teams like the Nuggets and just being around. The teammates and these guys some amazing guys in this locker room. It’s definitely a gift and to be able to play year 12, what an honor.”

It didn’t go well for Wilson and the Broncos in year 11 last season. He was unusually inconsistent with his passing efficiency, ranking 27th in the league when he had been a top 10 quarterback in 9 of his previous 10 seasons. The Broncos were arguably the league’s most disappointing team in 2022 with a final record of 5-12.

Thanks to Colorado Buffalo mercurial head coach Deion Sanders and his team’s impressive opening day upset of Texas Christian, the phrase “I keep receipts,” is part of football lexicon this week. Wilson was asked if he keeps receipts on those who have criticized or doubted him.

“I think you’ve got them in your back pocket sometimes,’’ Wilson said with a sly smile. “Listen, I’m used to some of those who believe and some of those who doubt. I think when you’re playing high stakes and you dream to be the best that you can be every possible day there’s always going to be people who question whether you can do it or not. I think I’ve proven that throughout my career what I can do. And I’ve got to do it again. That’s just the name of the game.”

The Broncos host the Raiders at Empower Field at 2:25 p.m. Sunday.